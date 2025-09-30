Tim Curry reveals 'I still can't walk' in rare health update after major stroke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim Curry is opening up about his health 13 years after suffering a near-fatal stroke.

During a 50th anniversary celebration of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Sept. 26, the 79-year-old actor, who has been a wheelchair user since he suffered the stroke, gave fans a rare insight into his life now.

"I still can’t walk, which is why I’m in this silly chair, and that’s very limiting," Curry told the crowd at a special screening in honor of the cult classic's anniversary at L.A.’s Academy Museum, per The Hollywood Reporter. "So I won’t be singing and I won’t be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg."

Curry, who portrayed Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical, suffered a stroke in 2012. News of his stroke wasn't made public until 2013.

At the time, Curry's agent told The Daily Mail, "Tim is doing great. He absolutely can speak and is recovering at this time and in great humour."

During the event last week, Curry recalled the moment he realized he was having a stroke.

"I was having a massage at the time and I didn’t even actually notice anything, but the guy who was doing the massage said, ‘I’m worried about you, I want to call an ambulance.’ And he did, and I said, ‘That’s so silly.'"

Before his stroke, Curry starred in a number of memorable projects, including the 1990 miniseries "It," "Clue" and "Annie."

But it was "Rocky Horror" that had the most profound impact.

"I’m so excited by this and very honored by the Academy to do this presentation of our movie, which has dragged on for 50 years," said Curry, who was joined by co-stars Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell.

During an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" earlier this month, Curry admitted he initially thought the film was the end of his career.

"It died a death. It was a failure," he said. "I was crushed … I thought that it might well be [the end of my movie career]. But I was tougher than that."

Amid his health struggles, Curry has focused more on voice acting, appearing in animated series like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Over the Garden Wall" in recent years.