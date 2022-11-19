Tim Allen talks long friendship with 'Toy Story' co-star Tom Hanks: 'I adore that man's heart and mind'

Tim Allen opened up about his decades-long friendship with his "Toy Story" co-star Tom Hanks during his Wednesday appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show

In the episode, Clarkson asked the 69-year-old "Last Man Standing" star about speculation that another "Toy Story" movie was in the works after Allen and Hanks were spotted having a meal together in September.

"Tom and I have become really close friends from ‘Toy Story,’" Allen explained.

He continued, "He's a very different person than me, and he eats off my plate."

Allen recalled the "Forrest Gump" star eating french fries off his plate while the two were in the middle of filming the first "Toy Story."

"He's going, ‘Oh this is so much fun working with you.’ And I go, ‘These are my fries, that’s why they are in this area,'" Allen said as the audience laughed.

"He and I differ on so many things. I adore that man's heart and mind," he added.

The "Home Improvement" alum went on to say that he and Hanks get together for "the most peculiar lunches" a few times a year.

"We've been going to lunch since 'Toy Story 1,' you know, twice, two or three times a year, and we're like two older women 'cause we will sit almost too close to each other at a booth," he said. "It's just weird."

"And all of a sudden I go, you know, I think I might get up and sit on that side of the table," Allen added.

Allen told Clarkson, 40, that Hanks' wife Rita Wilson has wondered what the pair talk about during their get-togethers.

"And I don't think I've ever trusted a human being as much as Tom to even listen to me and vice versa," Allen shared.

He continued, "We have very different opinions on so many things, but he's gotten me to accept his. He's really a wonderful and engaging person. He's the first guy to listen to me and doesn't judge."

Allen stressed the importance of listening to people who have different opinions.

"As one buddy of mine says, 'don't should on people,'" he said. "Don't throw in your opinions, just listen and be able to walk away from that and go 'God, I heard what somebody said.' "

Hanks voices the character of cowboy doll Woody and Allen voices the astronaut action figure Buzz Lightyear in the animated Pixar movie franchise.

The two have worked together on four "Toy Story" movies starting with 1995's "Toy Story" and the sequels,"Toy Story 2" (1999), "Toy Story 3" (2010) and "Toy Story 4" (2019).