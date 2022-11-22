Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire

During Tim Allen’s visit to the hospital for his good friend Jay Leno, who suffered severe burns from a gasoline fire, the "Santa Clause" star revealed the former "Tonight Show" host refused to take painkillers.

While on an appearance for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Allen described his visit with Leno and provided an update.

He revealed he first discovered the news of the comedian in the hospital from Leno’s mechanic since their auto shops are "close to each other."

TIM ALLEN SHARES AN UPDATE ON JAY LENO'S RECOVERY AFTER VISITING HIM IN THE HOSPITAL

After Allen called to check up on Leno, he detailed the encounter, noting that Leno was nonchalantly speaking about the third-degree burns on his hands and face.

The "Home Improvement" alum then asked what Leno was doing at the moment, and he answered, "I’m holding the phone. It’s really painful."

"I’m not doing painkillers…pain is there for a reason," Allen said Leno responded.

Allen said he did not know how to respond and said, "Okay, I think pain is there to tell you to take a painkiller. Isn’t that what it’s supposed to do?"

"The Last Man Standing" actor continued to say how Leno is an "amazing human being" and how he wanted to "get out of the hospital."

JAY LENO'S DOCTOR GIVES UPDATE AFTER HE SUFFERED 'SERIOUS BURNS' IN GASOLINE FIRE

The 72-year-old car collector was injured after a fire broke out while he was working on one of his vehicles on Nov. 12.

"The hospital did a great job," Allen added.

Meanwhile, Allen discussed what it was like working with NFL star Peyton Manning on the Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses." He discussed how huge of a football fan he is and how acting with Manning "was nuts."

"He was so natural and so funny, he’s so engaging," Allen told Fallon.

Manning is featured during a scene where Allen’s character is auditioning people to be the new Santa Claus.

"Drilled the scene," the 69-year-old said.

Fallon then showed a clip from the holiday series, and it included Allen’s character saying Manning had a large head.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He’s odd alright, I don’t know if we have a hat big enough for that head. Phew. Look at the size of that thing," he joked, referring to a Santa Claus hat.

TIM ALLEN, DAUGHTER ELIZABETH ALLEN-DICK TALK 'SURREAL' EXPERIENCE WORKING TOGETHER ON 'THE SANTA CLAUSES'

During Allen’s appearance on "The Tonight Show," he also gushed about how sweet it was to star alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, in "The Santa Clauses."

He detailed the emotional scene and said he got "choked up" acting with his daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Santa Clauses" is now available for streaming on Disney+.