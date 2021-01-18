Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren ‘do a great job co-parenting’ after sex scandal: source

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren is determined to have a positive co-parenting relationship with the tennis star.

The 45-year-old’s 2009 sex scandal is being revisited in the new HBO documentary titled "Tiger." His former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, is featured in the film and spoke out about their affair.

After dozens of allegations from women claiming to have sexual flings with the sports icon, Woods and Nordegren, 41, called it quits in 2010. The former couple shares a 13-year-old daughter named Sam, as well as an 11-year-old son named Charlie.

"Elin put her own feelings aside to make sure the kids have a great relationship with their dad," a source told People magazine on Monday.

TIGER WOODS' EX-MISTRESS RACHEL UCHITEL SAYS SHE APOLOGISES TO JUST 'ONE PERSON' FOR SEX SCANDAL

"Elin and Tiger do a great job co-parenting," the insider added.

After the sex scandal, Woods’ career suffered for a decade. According to the outlet, he eventually worked his way to a comeback, leading to a Masters Tournament win in 2019. It was his first major title in 11 years.

In December, Woods and Charlie played in their first tournament together. Nordegren and Sam were spotted watching the father-son pair.

"I don’t think words can describe it," Woods told reporters, as quoted by the outlet. "Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It’s memories for a lifetime."

TIGER WOODS' AGENT SLAMS HBO DOCUMENTARY AHEAD OF ITS RELEASE

The outlet noted Charlie is an accomplished junior golfer in Florida who won a tournament in August 2020. Woods has been spotted caddying for his son.

Uchitel recently told Derek Zagami of New England Cable News that she wanted to share her side of the story.

"I spent 10 years having a lot of the media be very snarky in the way that they write about me, the public be very angry in the way they speak about me and the way that they perceive me, and I have felt like they have wanted an apology from me," the 45-year-old explained.

"I clearly haven't wanted to cause any anger in those people because that is not who I am and that is not a position that I want to put anybody in," Uchitel continued.

TIGER WOODS' EX-MISTRESS RACHEL UCHITEL SAYS LIFE HAS BEEN 'LIVING HELL' FOR YEARS

Uchitel said that she feels she doesn't "owe" anyone such an apology "because I didn't personally hurt anyone and people don't personally know me."

"They are putting a lot of their personal anger on me for their own personal issues," she explained. "It's on my shoulders and that's been really hard for me to take when my personal story has been with two other people, and those are the only people that, you know, my apology goes to. Or one person, really."

Uchitel seemed to be referencing either Woods or Nordegren.

Their affair took place over a decade ago, so Uchitel is hoping that someday soon, she'll see some reprieve in the public eye.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's moved on. He got to win a bunch of things, he got to have a comeback," she stated. "Let me have a comeback. Let me be my own person, let me have another story."

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.