'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin responds to being tricked into interview: 'I appreciate their cleverness'

Carole Baskin is laughing it off.

Baskin, a star of Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," admitted she was tricked into offering a video interview to two YouTube personalities claiming they were producers with "The Tonight Show."

A big-cat enthusiast, Baskin largely has shied away from the media following the release of the docuseries, but agreed to be interviewed under the stipulation that the series not be discussed, and that her work with big cats would be the focus of the interview.

YouTubers Archie Manners and Josh Pieters ran audio clips of "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asking questions that they'd pulled from other, real-life interviews in order to hold a "conversation" with Baskin, who appeared on camera.

Baskin was taking the prank in stride, however, offering a comment on the matter to Fox News on Sunday, via her rep.

"I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped, but had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank," the statement read. "It gave us a very welcome good laugh."

The statement continued: "I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean-spirited."

As promised, no questions about "Tiger King" arose, but the YouTubers were able to discuss the effects of the spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent quarantine on her sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue.

"Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let go about half of our staff, and thankfully, all of our animal care is done by volunteers," Baskin said in the video interview. "So, the animals are still getting their daily care, but it means all of us are having to work double-time to make sure that all that happens."

Baskin explained that "about 20,000 pounds of food" for the animals could be stored at the sanctuary, so its food supply was sufficient.

She did reveal, however, that the future possibility of offering tours of the sanctuary was up in the air following the spread of COVID-19.

Finally, Baskin used the interview to spotlight the Big Cat Public Safety Act, urging viewers to voice their support of the bill to Congress via text message.