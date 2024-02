Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella and former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The financier, who married Prince Michael of Kent's daughter in 2019, was 45 years old. A statement released on behalf of his family, including his wife, parents and sisters, said his passing "has come as a great shock."

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him," they wrote. "We ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY MAY SKIP LADY GABRIELLA WINDSOR'S ROYAL WEDDING, REPORT SAYS

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A palace spokesperson addressed Kingston's death in a separate statement, writing, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Prince Michael is the late Queen Elizabeth's first cousin. Although a non-working royal, Lady Gabriella is 56th in line to the throne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kingston was found dead on Sunday evening at an address in Gloucestershire, a county in South West England. Emergency personnel arrived shortly after 6 p.m. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but there are no suspicious circumstances or other parties involved in Kingston's death.

Kingston previously dated Kate Middleton's (now Catherine, the Princess of Wales) younger sister, Pippa. Although they split in 2011, the two remained good friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pippa married her husband James Matthews in 2017.

Earlier in the day, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William would not be attending a scheduled memorial for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to a personal matter.

Fox News Digital can confirm that the incidents were unrelated.