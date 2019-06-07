'The View' gets testy: Meghan McCain asks Ana Navarro why she considers herself a Republican

"View" host Meghan McCain pressed guest host Ana Navarro, a vehement critic of President Trump, on why exactly she considers herself a Republican.

Navarro, who supported former Florida Governor Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential bid, said that she considered herself an "old-fashioned Republican." She told McCain on Friday that she didin't consider herself a "conservative" but was a Republican because she was represented, while living in Miami, by people like former Rep. Ileana Ros Lehtinen, R-Fla.

When McCain pressed her for more details, Navarro said she believed in free trade, strong foreign policy, and was "pro-immigration." Navarro has been particularly outspoken about Trump's positions on immigration.

Trump, she said, also didn't reflect the social values pushed by the Republican Party. "For me, social values are not embodied by a president who slept with a porn star and a Playboy bunny at the same time," she said.

McCain took issue with Navarro shifting the conversation to Trump. Instead, she wanted to focus on philosophical beliefs and ideas about the role of government in society.

"I think part of the problem when we have conversations like this is it automatically goes back to Trump," she said.

Navarro and co-host Joy Behar pushed back, saying that Trump became a central element in the Republican Party. Navarro argued that instead of free trade serving as a litmus test for whether someone was a Republican, the party label started being applied based on whether someone "kowtow[ed] to Trump."

McCain also questioned Navarro, who served on the adivsory committee for McCain's father's 2008 presidential run, on whether she considered herself a "McCain Republican." Navarro said that she agreed with most of what McCain's father did, except for his opposition to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's confirmation.