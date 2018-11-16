‘The View’ host Joy Behar slams CMAs for not being politically charged: ‘The democracy is at risk’

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Joy Behar slammed the 52nd annual CMA Awards on Thursday for not diving into politics when country music's biggest stars gathered earlier this week.

Co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood decided to keep politics out of the event, much to the chagrin of the far-left Behar.

“I believe that everybody should be involved in politics right now. I really do. I don’t believe that you get a pass just because you’re a performer,” Behar said. “My personal belief is that we are in an emergency. The democracy is at risk, and everybody should be speaking up, everybody.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg called it a "welcome break" and pointed out that sometimes people don’t want to talk about politics, while co-host Sunny Hostin said that some celebrities fear it will hurt their brand.

“I know that if I stayed neutral I would make ten times more money than I earn, to tell the truth, but I make the decision to speak my mind and give my opinion,” Behar fired back.

Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, mocking everything from his female supporters to Vice President Mike Pence’s religious beliefs. She has slammed first lady Melania Trump and was even forced to apologize after it appeared she wished ill on the president.

Meanwhile, the ABC event was the lowest-rated CMA awards ever, according to Hollywood trade publication Deadline. Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor told Fox News that politically charged events like the Oscars and Emmys set a precedent that the CMAs couldn’t overcome.

“The CMAs are victims of how politicized award shows have become. It doesn't matter that it wasn't political,” Gainor said. “How are viewers supposed to know that ahead of time when every other award show is a parade of lefty loons?”

The CMAs featured Keith Urban picking up the Entertainer of the Year award, a somber note with Garth Brooks leading a moment of silence for the 12 people who were killed at a Southern California country bar last week and a memorable Luke Bryan performance of "What Makes You Country.”