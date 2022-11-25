Expand / Collapse search
‘The Masked Singer’ contestant Ray Parker Jr. on elimination, creating ‘Ghostbusters’ theme song

Grammy-nominated musician revealed he was Sir Bugaboo on 'The Masked Singer'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink | Fox News
Ray Parker Jr. opens up about ‘The Masked Singer’ elimination, creating ‘Ghostbusters’ theme song Video

Ray Parker Jr. opens up about ‘The Masked Singer’ elimination, creating ‘Ghostbusters’ theme song

Grammy-nominated musician Ray Parker Jr. talks with Fox News Digital about his experience on ‘The Masked Singer’ and how he created the ‘Ghostbusters’ theme song.

After a double elimination on Fox’s "The Masked Singer," Ray Parker Jr. detailed his "fun" experience on the singing competition show. 

"It's been wonderful. … It was something new and different to do," Parker told Fox News Digital.

As Parker’s Sir Bugaboo costume was unveiled, he opened up about the challenges he faced while wearing the large costume head, shaped like a green Cheshire cat.

"It's hot inside. You can't breathe … you’re trying to read the lyrics, trying to sing, trying to perform. … It gets even hotter because they turn all those hot lights on," Parker remarked.

After double elimination from Fox's "The Masked Singer," Ray Parker Jr. detailed his "fun" experience on the singing competition show.

After double elimination from Fox’s "The Masked Singer," Ray Parker Jr. detailed his "fun" experience on the singing competition show. (Getty Images/Instagram)

He added that, regardless of the singing conditions, "the show must go on," and he still had an enjoyable experience being on "The Masked Singer."

"You just have to go on with the show. … I thought it was pretty funny. I took it as a … nice piece of comedy, and it was entertaining. It was fun to do."

The musician is best known for penning the "Ghostbusters" theme song more than three decades ago, and he told Fox News Digital he never would have guessed the song would become so popular.

Ray Parker Jr., best known for penning the "Ghostbusters" theme song more than three decades ago, told Fox News Digital he never would have guessed the song would be so popular.

Ray Parker Jr., best known for penning the "Ghostbusters" theme song more than three decades ago, told Fox News Digital he never would have guessed the song would be so popular. (Getty Images)

"I didn't think it was going to be a record or anything. … The song took on a life of its own," Parker explained.

Parker was only hired to create a song for a 20-second clip in the film and said he never imagined it would gain so much traction. 

"I'm happy that it turned into what it turned into, but absolutely no idea, no clue that it could ever be this," Parker admitted.

The Grammy-nominated musician additionally revealed he’s working on a new album, "Make America High Again."

He discussed his decision behind the name of his project.

"For some reason, that just feels like the right thing to do. … I'd like to make America high again like we were in the '60s … just back to that era where the country was pushing forward and going higher," Parker told Fox News Digital.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

