‘Exorcist’ star Linda Blair reflects on ‘The Masked Singer,’ if she ever experienced paranormal activity

"Exorcist" actor Linda Blair opened up about her time on "The Masked Singer," as she revealed it wasn’t the easiest experience for her.

"It was incredible. It was so hard, and I did it from the heart to entertain people," Blair told Fox News Digital.

"It was such an incredible opportunity. I wanted to do it on behalf of the animals…the crisis that we're in and the work I do with the foundation."

In 2006, Blair created a charity, the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation Rescue and Wellness Center.

Her passionate mission is to alleviate suffering while rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned animals.

She noted one of the reasons why she participated in "The Masked Singer" was to spread awareness about the nation’s animal crisis.

"We don't want to see perfectly wonderful companion animals be put to sleep for space," Blair explained to Fox News Digital while sitting next to an adorable pet dog.

Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s episode of "The Masked Singer," Blair unveiled herself as the scarecrow with a large jack-o-lantern head, as she explained the challenges of wearing the costume on the show.

"It's incredibly claustrophobic. You really have to kind of rely on your senses, rely on all your training, rely and pray to the universe that you're not going to fall off the stage," Blair described.

She continued to say she channeled her inner Mick Jagger during her performances.

The Golden Globe winner unmasked herself after performing Steve Miller Band’s "Abracadabra to purposely disqualify herself to focus on her animal foundation.

Meanwhile, Blair reflected on her role in "The Exorcist" and if she ever experienced paranormal activity herself.

"Not on set. No, I never did that. That was something a lot of people asked. You know, when the movie came out, I did not feel anything."

Blair told Fox News Digital how she thinks horror films have evolved over the years.

"I must tell you; I don't like horror films. They scare me," she confessed.

Blair went on to say she'd rather laugh during a comedy film but pointed out that horror movies are doing an "incredible job" with all the "new technology," while adding that didn’t exist when she worked on "The Exorcist."

"That's why it's such an iconic film because it was like doing a magic show, and it was hard. It was really hard. But I think they're making incredible movies now… We'll see what happens in the next year with the new one."

"The Masked Singer" airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.