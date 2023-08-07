'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dead at 87

American director William Friedkin, best known for the 1970s films "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection," died in Los Angeles on Monday, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 87.

Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, a friend of Friedkin and his wife Sherry Lansing, first confirmed his passing to Variety.

Lansing herself also confirmed Freidkin's death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Specializing in horror and police thrillers, Friedkin rose to acclaim during the "New Hollywood" movement of the '70s.

What has now become Friedkin's final movie, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, is scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month.

It stars Kiefer Sutherland and follows the story of a naval officer who stands trial for mutiny after taking command from a ship captain he feels is acting in an unstable way, putting in danger both the ship and its crew, according to the production company Mubi.

Friedkin’s 1971 "The French Connection," based on Robin Moore's 1969 book about the seizure of 246 pounds of heroin smuggled via car on a French ocean liner, won five Oscars.

"The Exorcist," which depicts a mother imploring two protests to save her daughter from possession by an evil entity, was nominated for the 1974 Oscars. It has prompted several spinoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.