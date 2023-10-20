'The Crown' actress Haydn Gwynne dead at 66

"The Crown" actress Hadyn Gwynne has died. She was 66.

The British screen and stage star was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Gwynne's agent, Alex Irwin, told The Associated Press she was "surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends" at the time of her death early Friday morning.

Prior to rising to fame, Hadyn taught English in Italy. Her breakout role came in the '90s on the sitcom "Drop the Dead Donkey."

Gwynne played her most memorable roles later in her career. She starred in "Peak Practice" and played Queen Camilla in the royal satire "The Windsors" and lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey in "The Crown."

She also starred opposite Helen Mirren in the 2013 play "The Audience." Gwynne played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Mirren honored Gwynne in a statement to the AP, saying Gwynne was "a delight as a person and a consummate dedicated actress."

"She was both funny and serious at the same time, a brilliant balancing act that her whole career exemplified. We will miss her very much," Mirren added.

Gwynne was nominated for numerous awards prior to her death. She received nominations for an Olivier Award and a Tony for her role in the musical "Billy Elliot."

She received three other Oliver Award nominations for her roles in "The Threepenny Opera," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and "City of Angels."

According to The Associated Press, Gwynne was set to appear in a musical tribute, "Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends," but withdrew during rehearsals in September due to "sudden personal circumstances."

The musical producer shared a statement with the outlet, calling Hadyn "a truly wonderful person, as well as a phenomenally talented actress and singer." Cameron Mackintosh noted that Friday's performance is dedicated to Gwynne.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.