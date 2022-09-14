Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Tennessee shelter puppies share namesake with Backstreet Boys after special visit

The five puppies were invited to help the Backstreet Boys with a 'special production shoot' before a Nashville concert

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

A litter of puppies at a Tennessee shelter experienced a larger than life meeting last week with a popular 90s boy band.

The Backstreet Boys were in the Volunteer state for their Sept. 8 concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena when they decided to invite a few pups to visit and participate in a "special production shoot," according to the Nashville Humane Association on Facebook.

The organization sent five shepherd mixes between nine and 10 weeks old to hang out with the group, which consists of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

4K BEAGLES SUCCESSFULLY RESCUED FROM VIRGINIA BREEDING FACILITY IN SEARCH OF LOVING HOMES

(L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys present their new album 'A World Like This' at the Palace Hotel on Nov. 12, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.  

(L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys present their new album 'A World Like This' at the Palace Hotel on Nov. 12, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.   (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

During the visit, each puppy was named after a band member and given the opportunity to take a picture with their namesake. 

The association shared its gratefulness on Facebook for the "superstardom support" in raising awareness for adopting shelter dogs.

THINKING OF ADOPTING A SHELTER DOG? HERE'S WHAT YOU MUST KNOW

  • Singer Nick Carter holding a brown puppy at a shelter
    Image 1 of 5

    Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys holding "Nick" the puppy who was named after him. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough holding a black puppy
    Image 2 of 5

    Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys holds "Howie" the puppy who was named after him. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • Brian Littrell holding a brown puppy
    Image 3 of 5

    Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys holds "Brian" the puppy at Nashville Humane Association. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • AJ McLean holding a black puppy
    Image 4 of 5

    AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys holding "AJ" the puppy who was named after him. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

  • Kevin Richardson holding and kissing a small puppy
    Image 5 of 5

    Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys kisses a puppy named "Kevin" at the Nashville Humane Association. (Facebook/Nashville Humane Association)

The four-legged celebrities began showing up as available for adoption on the NHA's website on Tuesday. A sixth littermate named Millennium, who did not participate in the visit, was also listed on the site.

As of Wednesday night, only Howie, AJ and Nick were awaiting adoption.

