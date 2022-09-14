Tennessee shelter puppies share namesake with Backstreet Boys after special visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A litter of puppies at a Tennessee shelter experienced a larger than life meeting last week with a popular 90s boy band.

The Backstreet Boys were in the Volunteer state for their Sept. 8 concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena when they decided to invite a few pups to visit and participate in a "special production shoot," according to the Nashville Humane Association on Facebook.

The organization sent five shepherd mixes between nine and 10 weeks old to hang out with the group, which consists of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

4K BEAGLES SUCCESSFULLY RESCUED FROM VIRGINIA BREEDING FACILITY IN SEARCH OF LOVING HOMES

During the visit, each puppy was named after a band member and given the opportunity to take a picture with their namesake.

The association shared its gratefulness on Facebook for the "superstardom support" in raising awareness for adopting shelter dogs.

THINKING OF ADOPTING A SHELTER DOG? HERE'S WHAT YOU MUST KNOW

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The four-legged celebrities began showing up as available for adoption on the NHA's website on Tuesday. A sixth littermate named Millennium, who did not participate in the visit, was also listed on the site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday night, only Howie, AJ and Nick were awaiting adoption.