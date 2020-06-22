Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine scores No. 1 song, 'TROLLZ,' with Nicki Minaj after prison stint

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has achieved a major milestone within the music industry: a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tekashi -- real name Daniel Hernandez -- released the song "TROLLZ" with Nicki Minaj on June 12, and the song has hit No. 1, making it Hernandez's first and Minaj's second to do so, per Billboard.

Hernandez, 24, has previously boasted two Top 10 songs: "FEFE" with Minaj, 37, and Murda Beatz back in 2018, and "Gooba," which debuted at No. 3 just last month.

Minaj's also got her first No. 1 hit recently when she appeared on a remix of Doja Cat's "Say So." With the achievement, Minaj broke the record for most Hot 100 appearances without a No. 1 song, clocking in at 109 entries, 19 being in the top 10.

The outlet also reports that the song had the highest weekly sales sum -- starting with 116,000 units -- since Taylor Swift's "Me!," which was released last year.

Hernandez was arrested on racketeering, weapons and drugs charges in 2018. A testimony against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang and his cooperation with prosecutors helped him land a spot in a private prison for his own safety, as well leniency.

He was released early from prison in April on account of the coronavirus. He will serve out the remainder of his sentence in his home.