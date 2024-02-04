Chiefs' Justin Reid defends Taylor Swift: 'I don’t understand why she’s getting all the hate'

Taylor Swift’s looming Super Bowl appearance is likely to be a topic of conversation going into the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid admitted in a recent interview he didn’t see why so many people have been upset with the coverage around Swift. He gave a glowing review of Travis Kelce’s pop star girlfriend.

"She’s very, very sweet," Reid told TMZ Sports in a recent interview. "She found a way to compliment everyone she talked to. I don’t understand why she’s getting all the hate. She’s an awesome person, awesome artist all around."

Swift joined the Chiefs on the field for the celebration of the AFC Championship. Kelce has put together some of his best games of the season in the playoffs. He has three touchdown catches and 17 catches for 191 yards.

He opened up a little bit more on his relationship with Swift in a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." When McAfee used the words "in love," there was no denial from Kelce.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" he replied. "Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

There is a contingent of NFL fans that can't stand their relationship, as their argument is football being tainted by the focus from the league on Swift during broadcasts, among other things.

But Kelce and Swift are no strangers to naysayers and haters. Swift has been dealing with it for quite some time as a global pop star, while Kelce and the Chiefs are arguably the most hated team in the NFL because of their success.

"She’s dealt with it forever," Kelce told McAfee about their haters. "We hear it, but we hardly ever talk about it. It’s nothing to even talk about. Nothing to really bring up.

"Sure enough, I love when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.