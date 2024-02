Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Taylor Swift's father, Scott, has allegedly been accused of assaulting an Australian photographer early Tuesday morning.

The New South Wales police department confirmed to Page Six that an investigation has been launched into Scott after he allegedly assaulted Ben McDonald, 51, at a ferry wharf in Sydney.

Swift's spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

Page Six reported that the alleged assault occurred at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, and McDonald did not require medical attention.

McDonald told the Daily Mail that Scott, 71, "charged" at him after the father-daughter duo got off their yacht at the end of the night.

"She [Taylor] got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces, and then he charged," McDonald told the outlet.

McDonald alleged that Scott struck him on the left side of his face, leaving him with "very sore chops."

The Australian photographer told the outlet that he didn't do anything to provoke a reaction from Scott.

"He probably decided he needed to defend his daughter, for some reason," McDonald told the Daily Mail. "In 23 years I have never seen anything like it."

Scott has been a staple at his daughter's shows during her Eras Tour. In November, Taylor famously changed the lyrics to her hit "Karma" for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who attended the show with Swift's dad.

During her performance in Argentina, Swift sweetly changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to reference her new beau. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

The topic was addressed on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights."

"You mean ‘Karma’?" Travis replied. "Yeah no, I had no clue that — well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me… I was like, ‘Oh… she really just said that?’"

"You were so shocked you left Scott [Swift] hanging. Scott's over here looking for a high-five," Jason joked, referencing a video that went viral of the two men reacting to the lyric change. In the video, Scott can be seen trying to give Travis a celebratory high-five.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It's the most electric thing you can do at an event… So sorry," he reiterated.

Jason noted that Scott, historically a Philadelphia Eagles fan, was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at a Swift concert. Jason is currently a center for the Eagles.

"You're gonna let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott?" Jason teased.

"I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him," Travis clarified.

Taylor's next stop on her Eras Tour is in Singapore on March 2.