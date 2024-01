Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A judge granted a full order of protection Wednesday after a man accused of stalking Taylor Swift was arrested near her New York City home multiple times.

David Crowe has been charged with stalking in the fourth degree along with harassment in the first and second degree, Fox News Digital can confirm. The man has been "asked to leave [Swift's home] over 10 times," an assistant district attorney for Manhattan said in court.

According to the complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, Crowe was seen there "approximately 30 times" between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024.

Crowe was given supervised release, as requested by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"The People are requesting supervised release at the highest possible tier and level. These cases are not deemed bail-eligible, however the defendant's continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court," Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said in court.

"The defendant also has one prior misdemeanor conviction. Based on the conduct in this case, the defendant should be under some level of supervision to ensure he abides by the order of protection and returns to court as directed."

Crowe was most recently arrested Monday after he was behaving "erratically" near the pop star's Tribeca home.

"In the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street in the first precinct, officers were approached by multiple complainants, pointing out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location," a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.



"Officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants and took him into custody. There were no injuries, and the individual was charged."

A representative for Swift did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The "Midnights" singer has dealt with stalkers in the past. She once revealed she carries army-grade bandage dressing due to her fear of violence.

"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," she told Elle magazine in 2019.

"Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity," Swift continued. "We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."

