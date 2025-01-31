Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to request dismissal of $400 million defamation lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds indicated they plan to request a judge dismiss the $400 million lawsuit brought against them by Justin Baldoni.

Lively and Reynolds filed a letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, specifying the couple's future legal plans Thursday.

The move comes after Judge Lewis Liman ordered the parties must "indicate in one sentence the Defendant’s intent to make a motion to dismiss." The federal judge will now set a deadline for Lively and Reynolds' legal team to file the motion to dismiss.

Lively and Baldoni's case will head to court Monday, as the actress' legal team is prepared to discuss a potential gag order. Lively's team slammed Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, for making multiple statements to the media that could ultimately taint the jury should the actress' sexual harassment complaints against Baldoni make it to a courtroom.

"As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated. "His conduct threatens to, and will, materially prejudice both the Lively Case and the Wayfarer Case by tainting the jury pool, because his statements are deliberately aimed at undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties."

Baldoni's legal team indicated they plan to conduct Lively's deposition as soon as possible, but the actress allegedly has refused to allow Freedman to lead, according to a letter filed Thursday.

"We are unaware of any situation that would warrant the deposed party to have a choice in which attorney takes her deposition," Kevin Fritz, another Baldoni lawyer, wrote. "Parties to litigation simply do not have the right to dictate which of their opponents’ attorneys may or may not take their deposition or perform any other aspect of the opposing party’s case."

Baldoni and Lively became embroiled in a legal back-and-forth after filming the Colleen Hoover-adapted film, "It Ends With Us." The "Gossip Girl" actress claimed she experienced sexual harassment on set and sued Baldoni in December.

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more made by Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court. Some of the issues allegedly addressed at an "all-hands" meeting before filming resumed included no more showing nude videos or images of women to Lively, no more mention of Baldoni’s previous "pornography addiction," no more discussions about personal experiences with sex, no more descriptions of their own genitalia, no more adding sex scenes outside what was in the original script, no more discussions about Lively’s weight or deceased father and more.

However, Baldoni insisted Lively "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation after the fallout around the movie's press tour after the actress took control of the film in his own lawsuit filed in January.

Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively had no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Both Baldoni and Lively have denied the allegations against them.

