Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s 'All Too Well' cover on ‘SNL’

Ryan Gosling brought out his inner Swiftie during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

Gosling returned to "SNL" to host the show on April 13. During his monologue, he talked about his struggles "breaking up" with Ken, the character he played in "Barbie."

"I’m not going to make any jokes about Ken, because it’s not funny," Gosling said during the monologue. "Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep, and it’s over, so I’m not going to talk about it. … I actually am going to talk about it a little bit."

NEW ‘FALL GUY’ FILM STARRING RYAN GOSLING AND EMILY BLUNT BREAKS A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Gosling used none other than Taylor Swift to help him say goodbye to the beloved character.

"You know when you play a character that hard, that long, it's just... letting go just feels like a breakup, and for processing a breakup, there's really only one thing that can help, the music of the great Taylor Swift," Gosling said.

At this point in the monologue, Gosling channeled the character by putting on sunglasses, and later a large fur coat, as he took a seat at the piano.

"I shredded Venice Beach it's true. My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right," sang Gosling to the tune of Swift’s "All Too Well." "I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I'll wear it right now."

"Oh that sweet definition of my washboard abs, singing Indigo Girls in the car with Babs," Gosling continued. "If I said that I was doing fine, you know I’d be lying, because I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan."

RYAN GOSLING, MARK WAHLBERG, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S KIDS THRIVING OUTSIDE HOLLYWOOD: EXPERT

Gosling does not get far into the song before he is interrupted by Emily Blunt, who he stars alongside in the upcoming movie "The Fall Guy."

Blunt called out Gosling for "embarrassing" himself, and expressing that it was time for him to move on from Ken. However, Blunt’s remarks did not stop Gosling from continuing his song.

"I was there, bleach blond hair, now it’s time to wish Ken farewell," Gosling sang later in the song, before being hit over the head with a fake glass bottle by Blunt, a nod to their stunt-filled movie "The Fall Guy." Soon after, he is hit in the back with a chair by Blunt, another point to their upcoming movie.

Even though Blunt expressed to Gosling that "Ken is dead," Gosling won her over after asking her if she missed playing Kitty Oppenheimer, causing them both to break out into song.

"Father of the atom bomb and a bottle of Jack, I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in a hat," Blunt sang.

"Cause here we are again back in 2023, with the ‘Barbenheimer' summer it was just you and me," they sang together.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTTHROB RYAN GOSLING AND HIS ACTING CAREER AS A LEADING MAN

"Must confess, we’re a mess, to impress, now it’s time to wish Ken and Kitty, both of us, farewell," they sang at the end of the song.

Swift caught wind of her song in the monologue, and gushed over the performance.

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," Swift wrote on X, paired with heart hands and clapping emojis.

Later in the show, more songs were sung, but this time by guest performer Chris Stapleton, who sang his hits "White Horse" and "Mountains Of My Mind."

Throughout the show, Gosling was often seen trying to hide his laughs during the sketches. Perhaps the hardest skit for everyone to stay in character in was one where Gosling played a character resembling Beavis from the 1990s cartoon, "Beavis and Butt-Head."

In the skit, Heidi Gardner plays a news reporter interviewing a professor discussing artificial intelligence, played by Kenan Thompson.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the sketch, Thompson’s character gets distracted by a man in the audience (Gosling) dressed identically to Beavis, all the way down to his signature hair.

When Gardner turns around to ask Gosling to move his seat in the audience, she immediately starts to laugh when she sees his appearance.

Later in the sketch, another character, played by Mikey Day, who looks like Butt-Head, takes Gosling's seat. When Gardner turns around once again to see Day with a complete Butt-Head makeover, she completely loses character and bursts into laughter.

When the sketch continues and Gosling and Day interact with one another, they both have a hard time containing their laughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This show marked Gosling’s third time hosting "SNL."