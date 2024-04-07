Morgan Wallen fans boo Taylor Swift after he makes joke about attendance records: ‘we ain’t gotta boo’

Morgan Wallen fans had some thoughts on Taylor Swift during his recent concert.

During his One Night at a Time Tour 2024 kick off tour date at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Wallen made a joke about the "Bad Blood" singer that got a big reaction from the crowd.

Per a fan video on TikTok, Wallen said, "This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row."

"I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall," he added jokingly.

Some fans cheered at the mention of Swift, but there was a noticeable and vocal contingent booing her.

Wallen made it clear his quip was all in good fun, telling the crowd "We ain’t gotta boo, we ain’t gotta boo."

He added, "I appreciate that. I know ya’ll got my back," before starting his song, "One Thing at a Time."

Swifities were quick to call out Wallen on social media.

"Morgan wallen fans booing taylor swift?? what did she do to them?" asked one X, formerly Twitter, user.

"When you sell out stadiums all over America and overseas, give me a call. Taylor Swift has some more class than you and your fans. She would never insult you, even though you deserve to be. Drop Taylor’s name to get your name out there. I don’t see you insulting any male artist," wrote another.

Others defended Wallen in the comments on the video.

"He basically said he’s top dog for attendance of that stadium UNTIL Taylor Swift comes there in the fall lol relax swifties," wrote one person.

"Morgan and Taylor are my top 2 favorite artists! It’s okay to love them both," added another.

Representatives for Wallen and Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Both performers kicked off world tours last year and have been on the road ever since.

Wallen’s next dates are in Oxford, Mississippi, followed by an appearance at the Stagecoach festival in California.

Swift is currently on the international leg of her Eras tour, recently performing in Sydney, Australia, with her next stop in Paris, France. She is scheduled to appear at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on November 1.