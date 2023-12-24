Taylor Swift leaves heartfelt comment on emotional TikTok video: 'It reminds me of me and my mom'

Taylor Swift gave one mom some serious cache this holiday season, after the singer replied to a social media user's video with a heartfelt message of her own.

In a video posted to TikTok, a mother shouted out Swift directly and credited her for bolstering the relationship she shares with her daughter.

"Earlier today we were talking about how good this year has been," she said of a conversation with her child. "And she was like, ‘Mom, I've had more fun with you this year than ever before,'" she said through tears to the camera.

"And I know why. It's because we have had so much fun, surrounding you."

The woman detailed all the instances in which she and her daughter had spent time together because of Swift, noting the duo had seen "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie five times in theaters. A single, working mother, the user wanted Swift to see praise instead of hate.

"Hearing that come from my daughter's mouth, girl, I will take a bullet for you," the mother admitted. "I think a lot of time you get a lot of s---, that you don't deserve. And I don't think you get to see the impact that you have on people … behind the scenes.," she explained. "I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom heart and have brought my daughter and I closer together. And as neurotic as I look, I swear to God I'm not… as a single mom that works so hard and tries so hard, to have this with [my daughter], it just means the world."

Swift replied to the emotional video, writing in the comment section, "You just reminded me of why this year has been so special." In addition to breaking records, contributing to the economy, and entering into a high profile relationship with NFL-star Travis Kelce, Swift also became a billionaire this year. "I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age."

Swift has a very close relationship with her own mother, Andrea, which she has documented through her music.

In 2008, Swift released the song "The Best Day," which was written as a tribute to her mother. In the song, she details how her mother swept her away when she was left out by friends. The TikTok user noted that Swift's song "Mean" is something her daughter listens to in order to fight off her own bullies.

Tomorrow, Andrea is expected to join Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. It is rumored that they will be joined by Swift's father and Andrea's husband, Scott, as well.