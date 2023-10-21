Taylor Swift to be joined by Travis Kelce during the international leg of her Eras tour: report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to take their rumored romance overseas as the singer embarks on the international leg of her Eras tour.

The 34-year-old NFL star is set to visit the 33-year-old "Cruel Summer" hitmaker after she heads back on the road again in November, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Travis and Taylor are all in," a source told the outlet. "The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future."

The insider continued, "Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her."

"Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," the source added.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift will launch her international tour with three performances at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 9, 10 and 11, according to her website.

Per the NFL's schedule, Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will have a bye week from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14. The week off from playing would afford Kelce the opportunity to travel to South America and attend Swift's shows in Argentina.

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors when the Grammy Award winner made an appearance as one of the tight end's guests at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sept. 24. Swift was photographed cheering Kelce on alongside his mother Donna Kelce and was later spotted leaving with the football player after the game.

The "Mirrorball" songstress has continued to show her support for Kelce over the past few weeks. She was joined by a number of celebrity friends including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman as well as Donna when the Chiefs took on the New York Jets on Oct. 1.

Swift and Donna reunited once again to watch the Chiefs take down the Denver Broncos on Oct.12.

Last weekend, Kelce and Swift were seen leaving a "Saturday Night Live" after-party early Sunday morning. The two were then spotted on a dinner date later that day, photographed outside Waverly Inn.

Kelce previously revealed on his podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," he initially tried to ask her out when he attended her concert in Kansas City during the U.S. leg of her Eras tour in July.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said. "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

In an interview that aired during game between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos , Kelce said he was enjoying the "chaos" that comes with his potential high-profile romance.

"I embrace it," the pro athlete said in an interview with Prime Video's Taylor Rooks. "I love the chaos. Knowing everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs, and then you add in all the madness that's happening out here in the world, and it's a whole bunch of fun for me right now."

On this week's new edition of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason, Kelce said he feels "protective" of a woman whenever he is on a date in public.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation," he shared. "I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

