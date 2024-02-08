Taylor Swift apologizes after teasing fans with ‘brand new songs’ on 'Eras Tour' stop in Japan

Taylor Swift fans in Tokyo believed for a split second that the musician was going to play two new songs from her unreleased album, "The Tortured Poets Department," months before its release.

On Thursday night in Japan, Swift announced to the crowd that she would be playing two "brand new songs" that she had never played live. Taylor was holding her guitar, preparing for the acoustic set of the evening, when the crowd erupted in excitement at her statement.

"I really have been trying to challenge myself to play songs that I've never performed live or definitely haven't done on this tour. So, I've selected two brand new songs I've never performed," Swift said.

Seeing how enthused her fans became after that announcement, Swift quickly said, "Not ‘brand new’ like on a new album. I'm so sorry, I just realized what you thought I said. They're not on the new album. Oh my god, I am so sorry."

At the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Taylor made a surprise reveal after winning her 13th Grammy, a lucky number for the singer.

"[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage," Swift said after accepting the Grammy for the best pop album of the year.

Since the award show, Swift has released the track list for the upcoming album — and fans have speculated some songs may be about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

In a surprising move, she revealed the titles for the songs in an Instagram post Monday, just one day after announcing the upcoming music.

For her last album, "Midnights," the pop star slowly revealed each track on the album.

"The Tortured Poets Department" features tracks such as "Down Bad," "But Daddy I Love Him," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can" and "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys."

The latest image of the album also showcased the phrase, "I love you, it's ruining my life."

Fans are speculating the new album will be about her break-up with Alwyn, with titles like "So Long, London."

The indie actor, who is from London, previously inspired her song "London Boy" from her "Lover" album. "So Long, London" is also listed as track five, a spot that is typically reserved for Swift's most vulnerable and personal song on an album.

Some of Swift's previous track five songs include "Dear John," "You're On You're Own, Kid" and "All Too Well."

Alwyn and Swift's breakup became public knowledge in April, right after Swift kicked off "The Eras Tour," but few details were shared.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during ‘Reputation,’" a source told People magazine at the time. "Then, the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Things have taken a turn for the positive in Swift's love life. She has been very public with her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, which is a different take than her relationship with Alwyn, which was much more private.

Swift is gearing up to wrap up the Tokyo leg of her "Eras Tour" and fly to Las Vegas to support Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11.

After the big game, Taylor will resume her international shows and head to Australia for a show in Melbourne on Feb. 16.