Taylor Swift's alleged stalker arrested again shortly after leaving court

The man accused of stalking mega pop star Taylor Swift has been arrested once again.

"Officers responded to a 911 call for a disorderly male in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street, which is in the First precinct," NYPD confirmed with Fox News Digital.



"On arrival, a male left the location and walked into the First Precinct, where he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt."

The man is still in police custody.

The NYPD said the alleged stalker was a 33-year-old male from Seattle who has been spotted numerous times around Swift's New York home in recent months.

This latest arrest was made on Wednesday, soon after the man appeared in court for charges of stalking and harassment following his arrest on Monday.

A judge granted a full order of protection.

The man was charged with stalking in the fourth degree along with harassment in the first and second degree, Fox News Digital confirmed. The man has been "asked to leave [Swift's home] over 10 times," an assistant district attorney for Manhattan said in court on Wednesday.



According to the complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, he was seen there "approximately 30 times" between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024.



He was given supervised release, as requested by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"The people are requesting supervised release at the highest possible tier and level. These cases are not deemed bail-eligible, however, the defendant's continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court," Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said in court.



"The defendant also has one prior misdemeanor conviction. Based on the conduct in this case, the defendant should be under some level of supervision to ensure he abides by the order of protection and returns to court as directed."

A representative for Swift did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.