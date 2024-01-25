Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker arrested again shortly after leaving court

David Crowe has been accused of visiting Swift's NYC home 30 times

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swifts alleged stalker David Crowe appears in a New York City court Video

Taylor Swifts alleged stalker David Crowe appears in a New York City court

Crowe is charged with harassment and stalking related to his activities outside of the home of Taylor Swift. (John M. Mantel for Fox News Digital)

The man accused of stalking mega pop star Taylor Swift has been arrested once again.

"Officers responded to a 911 call for a disorderly male in the vicinity of Franklin Street and Hudson Street, which is in the First precinct," NYPD confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"On arrival, a male left the location and walked into the First Precinct, where he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ALLEGED STALKER ACCUSED OF VISITING HER NYC HOME 30 TIMES

taylor swift stalker

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker was arrested soon after leaving court. (John M. Mantel for Fox News Digital/Getty Images)

The man is still in police custody.

The NYPD said the alleged stalker was a 33-year-old male from Seattle who has been spotted numerous times around Swift's New York home in recent months.

This latest arrest was made on Wednesday, soon after the man appeared in court for charges of stalking and harassment following his arrest on Monday.

A judge granted a full order of protection.

2ND ARREST NEAR TAYLOR SWIFT'S NYC HOME AS STALKER CONCERNS GROW

David Crowe looks on during his appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court

David Crowe looks on during his appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (John M. Mantel for Fox News Digital )

The man was charged with stalking in the fourth degree along with harassment in the first and second degree, Fox News Digital confirmed. The man has been "asked to leave [Swift's home] over 10 times," an assistant district attorney for Manhattan said in court on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, he was seen there "approximately 30 times" between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024.

He was given supervised release, as requested by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Taylor Swift's stalker in court

David Crowe has been released under supervision after being arraigned on harassment and stalking charges in connection to his activities outside of singer Taylor Swift's home. (John M. Mantel for Fox News Digital)

"The people are requesting supervised release at the highest possible tier and level. These cases are not deemed bail-eligible, however, the defendant's continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court," Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said in court.

"The defendant also has one prior misdemeanor conviction. Based on the conduct in this case, the defendant should be under some level of supervision to ensure he abides by the order of protection and returns to court as directed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Taylor Swift smiles on red carpet wearing blue strapless dress and diamonds

The NYPD confirmed with Fox News Digital that 33-year-old male David Crowe was arrested again on Wednesday, after he was found lurking outside Taylor Swift's home. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

A representative for Swift did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending