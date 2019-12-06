Tarek El Moussa's girlfriend Heather Rae Young: I'm not trying to look like his ex

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, shot down accusations that she’s actively trying to look like his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday where she engaged her fans in a Q&A session for her Story. While most of the questions were about her home life and veganism, one user came right out and asked if she's trying to look like Anstead.

“How long would I be ‘trying to look like someone?’” she responded in text. “Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life..”

She continued: “Yes that’s my ultimate goal & I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!! Come on guys… let’s stop being ridiculous.”

El Moussa was married to his “Flip or Flop” co-star, Anstead, from 2009 to 2018. She has since moved on and married TV presenter Ant Anstead.

The former couple share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4.

In July, a source told Fox News that El Moussa and the former Playboy Playmate had "recently started hanging out." At the time, they were caught smooching by the paparazzi but the insider told us it wasn't anything "serious" — yet.

Young is a luxury real estate agent featured on the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," so she and El Moussa each have reality TV and real estate experience in common.

After revealing that the relationship has progressed to the point where she met his kids, Young got candid in an interview with Radar Online about the way the duo got their start as a couple.

“He had asked me out and I said no at the time, and he respected that,” she revealed. “I was in a past relationship.”

Fortunately, she said they reconnected “through mutual friends” on the fourth of July and, “the rest is history.”