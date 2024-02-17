Sylvester Stallone hired Navy SEALs to train daughters in self defense ahead of NYC move

Sylvester Stallone takes being a protective father to another level.

The actor has three daughters, Sophia, 27, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21, in addition to sons Sage and Seargeoh. He's long been known to be protective over his girls, but Sophia and Sistine are revealing now that when they moved to New York City, he took extra measures to ensure their safety.

Before the move, Sylvester took it upon himself to hire Navy SEALS to give his two oldest daughters a lesson in self-defense.

Speaking to the New York Post ahead of the season two premiere of "The Family Stallone," the family's reality show, Sophia and Sistine discussed the difficult experience. Sistine explained that the training was filmed for the show, and that the footage was edited to appear "really nice and kind of fluffy," but in reality, it was the "hardest" thing.

"It was about six hours we were in those woods," she continued. "They made it a cute little montage, Sophia and I got our a--es whooped by these guys, they were the real deal."

Sistine also said that she was "not surprised my dad put us through something like this, because our entire life we grew up with him doing these sort of military-esque self-defense trainings."

Sophia agreed, saying, "It was a rigorous routine, it was every day at 6 a.m. he would make us eat eggs with ketchup, for some reason that combination was like an elite combination."

She said their upbringing was "a lot of sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, clean and jerks, it was golfing, it was pool table, it was shot put …"

"He made the perfect boys," Sistine joked.

In a scene from "The Family Stallone" that shows the Navy SEALs training, Sistine and Sophia were instructed to chase a chicken, mimicking a scene from "Rocky II." As Sylvester explained, "Chasing a chicken sounds like a fun game. You have to have speed, patience, agility and understand that you're going to be beaten by something that weighs three pounds and has a beak."

"That is deceivingly hard," Sistine told The Post. "I went in there a little cocky, no pun intended. I got beat by the chicken."

When asked if their father was less nervous now that they've been in New York for a year, she answered, "I don’t think he’ll ever be less nervous. He’s like a classic, overprotective dad. Three daughters at an age where, you know, we’re kind of all over the place and we’re out and about."

Scarlet, who is currently a student at the University of Miami, said, "He's always cared about safety no matter what, that safety is before anything for him."

Sophia noted that one thing that helps him feel better about the distance between them is that their mother, Jennifer Flavin, keeps track of their location on an app.