Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone hired Navy SEALs to train daughters in self defense ahead of NYC move

Sylvester Stallone is father to five children, sons Sage and Seargeoh and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Sylvester Stallone explains why he decided to do a reality show Video

Sylvester Stallone explains why he decided to do a reality show

Sylvester Stallone and his family spoke with Fox News Digital about their reality show, "The Family Stallone."

Sylvester Stallone takes being a protective father to another level.

The actor has three daughters, Sophia, 27, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21, in addition to sons Sage and Seargeoh. He's long been known to be protective over his girls, but Sophia and Sistine are revealing now that when they moved to New York City, he took extra measures to ensure their safety.

Before the move, Sylvester took it upon himself to hire Navy SEALS to give his two oldest daughters a lesson in self-defense.

Sylvester Stallone with wife and daughters Sistine and Sophia

Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, and Sophia Stallone at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022, in San Marino, California. (Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Speaking to the New York Post ahead of the season two premiere of "The Family Stallone," the family's reality show, Sophia and Sistine discussed the difficult experience. Sistine explained that the training was filmed for the show, and that the footage was edited to appear "really nice and kind of fluffy," but in reality, it was the "hardest" thing.

"It was about six hours we were in those woods," she continued. "They made it a cute little montage, Sophia and I got our a--es whooped by these guys, they were the real deal."

Sylvester Stallone in a grey suit and white shirt stands next to daughters Sistine in a black frill and lace dress, Scarlet in a black lace dress, Sophia in a black sheer dress, and wife Jennifer in a black dress

Sylvester Stallone is photographed on the red carpet with his daughters (L-R) Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia, as well as his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

Sistine also said that she was "not surprised my dad put us through something like this, because our entire life we grew up with him doing these sort of military-esque self-defense trainings."

Sophia agreed, saying, "It was a rigorous routine, it was every day at 6 a.m. he would make us eat eggs with ketchup, for some reason that combination was like an elite combination."

She said their upbringing was "a lot of sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, clean and jerks, it was golfing, it was pool table, it was shot put …"

"He made the perfect boys," Sistine joked.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone in a grey jacket poses next to daughter Sistine in an white and ombre orange vest, next to Scarlet in a white and black fuzzy jacket next to Sophia in a brown coat and camel colored beanie next to Sylvester Stallone in a purple plaid suit jacket

Jennifer Flavin Stallone shared this photo of herself with husband Sylvester Stallone and daughters (L-R) Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia. (Instagram)

In a scene from "The Family Stallone" that shows the Navy SEALs training, Sistine and Sophia were instructed to chase a chicken, mimicking a scene from "Rocky II." As Sylvester explained, "Chasing a chicken sounds like a fun game. You have to have speed, patience, agility and understand that you're going to be beaten by something that weighs three pounds and has a beak."

"That is deceivingly hard," Sistine told The Post. "I went in there a little cocky, no pun intended. I got beat by the chicken."

Sylvester Stallone in a black t-shirt with the backdrop of Rome behind him

Sylvester Stallone places importance on his daughters' safety. (Elisabetta Villa)

When asked if their father was less nervous now that they've been in New York for a year, she answered, "I don’t think he’ll ever be less nervous. He’s like a classic, overprotective dad. Three daughters at an age where, you know, we’re kind of all over the place and we’re out and about."

Scarlet, who is currently a student at the University of Miami, said, "He's always cared about safety no matter what, that safety is before anything for him."

Sophia noted that one thing that helps him feel better about the distance between them is that their mother, Jennifer Flavin, keeps track of their location on an app.

