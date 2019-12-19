'Survivor' host Jeff Probst apologizes to contestant for handling of her concerns about another player

“Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst issued a direct apology to contestant Kellee Kim for how she was treated after complaining about since-ousted fellow contestant Dan Spilo.

The 39th season of the show, titled “Survivor: Island of the Idols,” aired its pre-taped finale Wednesday night where the host addressed one of the competition’s biggest scandals to date that saw Spilo ejected from the game over claims of inappropriately touching multiple women that first brought about by Kim.

“Before we begin, I want to say to you, you were right,” Probst said to Kim during the finale. “You were right to speak up. You were right to step forward ... and to speak your truth. And I want to acknowledge and apologize for your pain. You didn’t ask for it, and you didn’t deserve it.”

The host had previously acknowledged his responsibility in the situation in a statement written to The Los Angeles Times.

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANT DAN SPILO UNINVITED FROM FINALE FOLLOWING INAPPROPRIATE-TOUCHING INCIDENTS: REPORT

“I accept my own responsibility in the situation,” the longtime host wrote. “We did what we thought was right in issuing Dan a warning, but I certainly respect anyone who feels we should have removed Dan from the game.”

The abrupt exit of player Dan Spilo, for what CBS said was an off-camera incident, didn't end questions about whether the network fumbled a #MeToo-era issue that it knew about months ago.

“The last seven, nine, however many months it’s been, it’s been really difficult and hard, and what that apology meant wasn’t just — it’s not about right or wrong — it was about being heard and seen and believed,” Kim told Los Angeles Times on Wednesday after the reunion taping. “That feeling — having gone through something like this — is so incredibly important and powerful.”

“One of the things that was so hurtful about this entire situation is, Dan was allowed to remain in the game even after I spoke up,” Kim added. “And again, it goes to this idea of not being heard or believed. My voice was not enough.”

Midway through the season, Kim, a 28-year-old student, cried on camera as she discussed incidents — often caught on camera — where Spilo, 48, would do things like touch her hair. Although she brought her concerns to fellow contestants Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel who alleged they agreed with her but ultimately voted her out of the show.

'SURVIVOR' TO PRE-TAPE REUNION SHOW BECAUSE OF 'INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING' SCANDAL

Spilo issued a public apology in a statement to People magazine after being kicked off the show.

“I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of 'Survivor,’” his statement read. "After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.”

Kim, however, took to Twitter to question his motivation behind apologizing.

"It‘s curious that Dan has decided to publicly apologize to me -- and just me -- on the eve of the #Survivor39 finale for a series of inappropriate incidents that occurred months ago and impacted a number of women on set," Kim said in a tweet on Tuesday. "I truly hope that some of this self reflection is real and that Dan changes his behavior going forward."

She added: "For me, this statement only underscores the responsibility of CBS and Survivor to take action to prevent anything like this from ever happening again in the future."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS announced on the eve of the finale's airing that in future seasons, it would not allow incidents of alleged harassment or unwelcome physical contact would not be allowed to be part of the game. The network said it would beef up training for its staff in handling such issues and hire someone so contestants can make complaints about behavior confidentially apart from show producers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.