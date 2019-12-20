'Survivor' contestants Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting reveal they're dating

Although they didn’t win Season 39 of “Survivor,” fellow contestants Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting managed to get a relationship out of the experience.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the big news one day after the finale and reunion special of “Survivor: Island of the Idols” aired on CBS.

“WOAH. Did you guys hear the news?” Beisel captioned a photo of them together, presumably after their time on the island. “I’ve got a curly haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know.”

She added: “And yes, we share hair products.”

Nichting shared a post soon after letting his followers know he’s a taken man as well.

“I am beyond proud to call this curly headed, exuberant, and compassionate woman my girlfriend/twin,” he wrote over a series of photos of the two of them together.

Unfortunately, the couple could not reveal their relationship to “Survivor” fans on-air as they weren’t in attendance at the pre-tapped finale reunion special.

Beisel’s time on the island ended after 30 days when Karishma Patel used her immunity idol to save herself. Nichting, meanwhile, was voted out earlier during the seventh episode.

Beisel found herself at the heart of Season 39’s major controversy that saw contestant Dan Spilo get kicked off the island due to complaints of his behavior with the women on the cast and crew.

The CBS reality competition got heated after Kellee Kim claimed that Spilo had developed a pattern of inappropriate touching. When she brought her concerns to Beisel and Missy Byrd, they later admitted they exaggerated when they said they’d had similar experiences in an effort to help their position in the game. Both women later issued an apology for their actions.

Soon after Kim was voted out of the show, Spilo was removed from the competition due to an undisclosed off-camera incident.