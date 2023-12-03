'Supernatural' star Mark Sheppard survives 6 heart attacks, was 'brought back from dead 4 times'

Mark Sheppard suffered "six massive heart attacks" Saturday and was then brought back from the dead four separate times.

The "Supernatural" actor detailed his medical adventure on Instagram hours after discovering a "100% blockage" in his left anterior descending artery.

"You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen," Sheppard wrote online.

FRANCES STRENHAGEN, ‘CHEERS’ ACTRESS, DEAD AT 93

"Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker."

Sheppard's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that he's expected to make a "full recovery."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s - I wouldn’t be writing this," he continued on Instagram.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!"