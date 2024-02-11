Super Bowl halftime performer Usher takes off shirt, brings out Alicia Keys for star-studded show

Usher took the stage during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

The singer performed hit after hit while dancing throughout it all. Known for his dancing talents as much as his vocal prowess, Usher began his performance during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game in an all-white outfit with pants, a shirt and a jacket.

He started with an early hit of his, "My Way," and continued to cycle through other popular songs, only taking a break when he introduced guest Alicia Keys, who began her portion of the show by singing at a piano.

It was after dancing with Keys and performing a bit of their song, "My Boo," that he began taking off his clothes as he started to get visibly sweaty.

Soon after that, he slipped backstage for a costume change. In the second half of the show, he wore a black and blue suit as he continued to sing songs released throughout his 30-year career.

Rappers Lil' Jon and Ludacris, who collaborated with Usher on his 2004 track "Yeah!", acted as guest performers, as did R&B singer and songwriter H.E.R.

Several dancers were there to complement the musical numbers. At another point during the show, pole dancers took the stage.

Usher, full name Usher Raymond IV, has been performing for most of his life. His debut album was released in 1994, when he was 16. The self-titled album did well, reaching the 25th spot on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop charts, but his second album, 1997's "My Way," was a breakout hit.

Going platinum seven times, this album has his first hits, "You Make Me Wanna…", "My Way" and "Nice & Slow." Since its release, Usher has been a fixture in the R&B scene, releasing well-known songs like "U Got It Bad" and "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love."

Usher's halftime show may not be the only memorable thing for him to happen during his stay in Las Vegas – according to People, he obtained a marriage license just days ago with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The couple has been together since 2019, and they share two children, daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," Usher told People.

He explained, "We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."