'Stranger Things' Season 3 trailer teases new evil creature

New episodes of "Stranger Things" won't be binge-able until the Fourth of July, but to hold fans over until then, Netflix released the official season 3 trailer Wednesday morning.

The clip begins with the beloved crew throwing Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) a welcome back party while simultaneously using Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) powers to tease him. The rest of the trailer shows the now teens living a seemingly normal summer of 1985 life.

But this is "Stranger Things," so fans know better.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Eleven and Dustin are in for the shock of their lives when something slimy and scary arrives in Hawkins, Ind. along with a mysterious gunman.

Police Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Steve (Joe Keery) are also featured in the trailer. We even see a fun reunion between Steve and Dustin inside a vintage ice cream shop.

"One summer can change everything," insists the synopsis.

Season 3 of "Stranger Things" arrives on Netflix on July 4.