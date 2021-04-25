Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' drops first trailer during 2021 Oscars

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" premiered Sunday night during the 2021 Oscars.

The Academy Award-winner's version stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and David Alvarez as Bernardo.

"West Side Story" was first a Broadway musical, which debuted in 1957. It was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, along with concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

A few years later, in 1961, the musical/romance was made into a film, directed by Robbins and Robert Wise. It won 10 Oscars including best picture, best director, best cinematography, and best supporting actress for Rita Morena who played Anita.

Inspired by the classic tale of "Romeo and Juliet," "West Side Story" tells a star-crossed love story between two people from rival New York City gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

The film's original release date was delayed because of the ongoing pandemic but is now due to hit theaters on December 10.

"This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," Spielberg wrote when he wrapped the film in October 2019.

"We filmed West Side Story all over New York, Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand multicultural, multifaceted spirit."

In Spielberg's adaptation, Morena has returned to play a new role.