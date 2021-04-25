Expand / Collapse search
Oscars
Published

Oscars 2021 red carpet fashion

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at Union Station in Los Angeles

By Julius Young | Fox News
    Glenn Close displays a regal purple and black sequin dress at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

    Jon Batiste arrives dapper to the award show. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

    Daniel Kaluuya rocks an all-black ensemble. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

    Celeste Waite mixed fashion with confidence on the red carpet. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

    Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson hit the mark with their take on the Oscars gold theme. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

    Thomas Vinterberg and Helene Reingaard Neumann go classic black and white with popping accents of pastel blue at the show. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

    Madeline Sharafian sports a stylish maroon gown. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

