Steve Miller Band unexpectedly pulls the plug on entire North American tour

The Steve Miller Band unexpectedly canceled their North American tour Wednesday, citing risky weather patterns.

The tour, which was slated to begin Aug. 15 in New York, had 31 dates scheduled, and was expected to wrap in Anaheim, Calif. on Nov. 8.

"Dear Steve Miller Band fans, you make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts," the band shared in an Instagram post. "The Steve Miller Band has canceled all of our upcoming tour dates."

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable."

They added, "So … You can blame it on the weather … The tour is cancelled."

Representatives for the group did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Don't know where, don't know when … We hope to see you all again," the band wrote before signing off with, "Wishing you all peace, love and happiness, please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and the Crew."

A message was also shared with fans on the band's website, and 2025 touring dates were removed.

While some fans commented that they felt lucky to have witnessed Miller, 81, "play live this long," other fans questioned the cancellation.

"This seems like an odd reason to cancel a tour," one user wrote, while another commented, "The weather has been the weather since the existence of Earth. What's the real story?"

"Love ya Steve, but this is rather strange. Somehow all the other bands are managing. Maybe tour in the winter?" one fan wondered.

One fan found a moment to laugh using the band's song titles and wrote, "Come on Steve, Take the Money and Run. Don’t be a Joker!"

"When it's safer to go back out again, I'll be happy to see you. Be well in the meantime," a devoted fan added.

The classic rock band formed in California in the late ’60s, and is known for a wide-range of hits, including "The Joker," "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me," and "Fly Like and Eagle."

Lead singer and band namesake, Miller, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.