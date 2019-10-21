Steve Harvey's stepdaughter arrested after hit-and-run: report

Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori, has reportedly been arrested following a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles.

The Beverly Hills Police Department told E! News that the 22-year-old was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run as well as delaying a police investigation. She reportedly received a misdemeanor citation instead of being booked for the crime.

Representatives for the Beverly Hills Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The outlet reports that Lori was involved in a single-vehicle accident when she hit a parked car at the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. Authorities confirmed that she did not stay at the scene of the accident and was subsequently apprehended nearby.

The "Celebrity Family Feud" host married Lori's mother, Majorie Harvey, in June 2007 and is stepfather to her son, Jason, and her other daughter, Morgan.

The traffic incident comes days after Lori split with rumored boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49. Us Weekly reports that they called it quits following just three months together. They were first romantically linked after they were seen packing on the PDA on an Italian vacation with a group of people that included her famous dad.

Adding to the drama, Diddy was spotted in recent photos out on an alleged dinner date with “Gemini Man” star Nicole Olivera, according to E! News.