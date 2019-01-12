Steve Buscemi’s wife Jo Andres, filmmaker and choreographer, dies age 65

Emmy Award-winning actor Steve Buscemi’s wife Jo Andres has died at the age of 65.

A source close to the family confirmed her death to Fox News.

The two wed in 1987 and share one son, Lucian, E! News reported.

Andres was a choreographer, filmmaker and artist. She gained prominence with her “film/dance/light performances,” her website stated.

Her funeral was held at their home in New York City earlier this week, TMZ reported. Guests reportedly included his "Big Lebowski" co-star John Turturro.

“Boardwalk Empire” star Buscemi, 61, said in 2009 that his favorite work of art was something done by his wife.

“She paints, she makes films, she has done performance,” he told the Independent.

Her death comes as “The Sopranos” celebrates its 20-year anniversary debuting on HBO. Buscemi played Anthony Blundetto on the series.