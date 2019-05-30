Stephen King says it's 'impossible' to watch HBO's 'Chernobyl' without 'thinking of Donald Trump'

Iconic author Stephen King expressed on Thursday that it's "impossible" to watch the new HBO mini-series "Chernobyl" without thinking about President Trump.

"Chernobyl" is a five-part mini-series that chronicles the aftermath of the 1986 nuclear accident and the Soviet Union government's handling of the disaster. But the horror mastermind behind "The Shining" and "It" said all he could think about while watching the show is the current president.

"It's impossible to watch HBO's CHERNOBYL without thinking of Donald Trump," King tweeted, "like those in charge of the doomed Russian reactor, he's a man of mediocre intelligence in charge of great power--economic, global--that he does not understand."

It seems as though some of the minds behind the show shared the same anti-Trump stance, with "Chernobyl" writer-producer Craig Mazin suggesting that King was onto something.

"First, I am so pleased that you are watching," Mazin tweeted. "Second, I am so pleased that you're smartly watching... Not that there was ever a doubt."

The final episode of "Chernobyl" airs Monday on HBO.