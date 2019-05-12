Stars celebrate Mother's Day 2019

Meghan Markle wasn't the only star celebrating Mother's Day 2019.

Celebrities from Cardi B to Kris Jenner to Laura Bush to Fox News' own Janice Dean marked the day of matriarchs on Sunday.

Laura Bush posted a tribute to her mother, Jenna Hawkins Welch, who passed away on Friday.

ROMA DOWNEY: ON MOTHER'S DAY, I WISH HEAVEN HAD VISITING HOURS

"This Mother’s Day, I’m remembering my mother, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday morning," Laura wrote. "Jenna Hawkins Welch was a true daughter of West Texas who loved her family, books, and nature. My memories of reading with her and stargazing under the Midland sky are reminders of the passions that she nurtured in me. Our family is grateful for her long and wonderful life. We miss her dearly."

JENNIFER GARNER SAYS 'HILARIOUS' MOTHER'S DAY TRADITION WITH KIDS IS 'BECOMING A DISASTER'

Jenna Bush Hager followed suit.

"Waking up thinking of my precious namesake, Jenna Welch who passed away Friday," the "Today" host wrote. "How lucky I was to be named after a woman who taught me how to slow down and appreciate every bird, and every plant in West Texas. She read us poetry and taught us about every constellation in the sky. Her kindness and graciousness were as expansive as the West Texas horizon. So happy she’s reunited with her great love, our Pa after almost 25-years apart. Thinking of my mama too who lost her little mama right before Mother’s Day."

Cardi B thanked husband Offset for making her a mother to their daughter, Kulture — and for spoiling her with price Hermes Birkin bags for Mother's Day.

Hailey Baldwin posed with her mother and grandmother.

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a childhood snap with mother Lynne and big sister Britney Spears.

"Happy Mother’s Day to these two beautiful women, who taught me everything I know about being a momma," she wrote.

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to mother Tish's love of marijuana in her Instagram stories.

Mariah Carey clutched her daughter, Monroe, in a sweet snapshot with her own mother, opera singer Patricia Carey.

Kardashian matriarch (and trademark holder of the term "momager") Kris Jenner posted a collage of photos of herself with her daughters and their children, as well as her own mom MJ.

Shawn Mendes took a break from posing in his skivvies to honor his mother.

"Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Evans posted a silly selfie with his mom:

Dana Perino posted a silly shot of her mom throwing a snowball:

Janice Dean's sons spoiled her.

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott posted a sweet photo with his wife, Linda, Linda's mother, and his own mother for the holiday.

Ashley Graham used the opportunity to promote a product.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay honored his late mother.

Reese Witherspoon and Gal Gadot each honored her proud moms: