Stars boycott Super Bowl over NFL's 'racist treatment' of Colin Kaepernick

Numerous stars are boycotting the Super Bowl over the NFL's alleged racist treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

COLIN KAEPERNICK'S ATTORNEY SLAMS MAROON 5 FOR PERFORMING AT SUPER BOWL

"I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it," "Selma" director Ava DuVernay tweeted Sunday.

She punctuated her tweet with "#ImWithKap."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DuVernay, 46, shared similar sentiments ahead of last year's Super Bowl as well, tweeting a photo with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with the caption, "The only football player I'm checking for this weekend. 'Cause I cannot pretend that everything is okay with this enterprise."

Other stars endorsed DuVernay's Super Bowl LIII boycott.

"Me too," Rosanna Arquette replied simply.

Rapper Common quoted activist Dr. Angela Davis, writing, “I’m no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept” Dr. Angela Davis. #ImWithKap."

Common previously said of the Super Bowl, "I ain't with supporting the NFL. They don't really support black people ... They're not supporting [Colin] Kaepernick. Kaepernick said he's standing up for people who are being shot down, black and brown. The NFL basically blackballed him. They've shown how they feel about us for real. I respect the NFL players, but the owners, man, they ain't shown nothing."

Actress Lena Waithe posted the same image as Common on her Instagram account, which she captioned with a fist emoji.

Nick Cannon posted a video reciting a poem about police brutality, slavery and oppression of minorities throughout history. He captioned the video with a drive to donate to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, which aims to raise awareness of higher education, self-empowerment, and how to properly interact with law enforcement.

ROGER WATERS PLEADS WITH SUPER BOWL PERFORMERS MAROON 5 TO KNEEL IN SOLIDARITY WITH COLIN KAEPERNICK

"#ImWithKap #7Challenge! I am donating $7 to Colin’s Know Your Rights Camp," Cannon wrote. "The number 7 symbolizes Kap’s jersey number. I challenge you to donate $7 to @YourRightsCamp and nominate 7 others to do the same. Go to http://KnowYourRightsCamp.com and click donate. @Kaepernick7."

Warning: Explicit language

Dancer and actress Jill Marie Jones posted a simple missive with a photo of a kneeling Kaepernick:

Numerous celebrities previously announced they're boycotting Super Bowl LIII.

Amy Schumer took credit for the entertainment world's boycott of the NFL and Super Bowl, while stars including Rihanna and Cardi B declined halftime performances in solidarity with Kaepernick.

Maroon 5 will perform at Sunday's Super Bowl Halftime show, accompanied by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.