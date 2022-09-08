Standup comedian & Netflix star David A. Arnold dead at 54

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With two Netflix specials under his belt and a comedy tour underway, comedian David A. Arnold passed away at 54 on Wednesday.

Arnold, who has graced the industry for decades, only debuted his second Netflix stand-up "It Ain't For The Weak" in July. His show was produced by Kevin Hart's production company.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, his family revealed the upsetting news, writing, "We confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend…David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."

Arnold, whose credits include creator of "That Girl Lay Lay" on Nickelodeon and a writer on Netflix's "Fuller House," leaves behind two daughters and a wife.

In 2020, Arnold celebrated his sobriety anniversary, sharing his accomplishment in a Facebook post.

His most recent stop on his "Pace Ya Self" tour was in San Francisco from Sept. 2-3. His next stop would have been in New Jersey on Sept. 22-24.

No further comments have been shared from his family at this time.