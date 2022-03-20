Stacey Abrams elected president -- of United Earth on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia gubernatorial candidate and Democratic activist Stacey Abrams made a cameo in the last scene of the season finale of "Star Trek: Discovery" last week – portraying the president of the fictional United Earth.

In the scene, Abrams is greeted as "Madam President" after stepping off her spaceship minutes before the credits roll and agrees to rejoin an interstellar alliance called The Federation. She also speaks to the show's main character, Capt. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Chaunté Martin-Green), telling her, "There’s a lot of work to do. Are you ready for that?"

When she was approached about the part in 2021, Abrams -- a longtime fan of the show -- asked the creators not to give her any spoilers outside of her cameo so she could still enjoy watching it, according to Variety.

In a video post about the show on Twitter, Abrams talked about her love for the show and said she would have taken any part "whatever the story was."

The Democrat previously ran and lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race. She has yet to concede the tight election. Kemp is also running for re-election this year.

Since her loss, she has become a national Democratic star and was given credit for helping bring Black voters in Georgia to the polls, which helped Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their special U.S. Senate elections in January 2021.

Abrams previously had a guest role on the show "Blackish," according to Variety.