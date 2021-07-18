Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cannes Film Festival
Published

Spike Lee addresses his Cannes Palme D’Or gaffe: 'No apologies'

Film festival’s 2-time jury president revealed the award show’s top honor early Saturday night

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Spike Lee is not sorry about his International Film Festival gaffe.

The 64-year-old American director and jury president over the film festival, accidentally revealed the Palme d’Or winner early Saturday night after an onstage mix-up, according to Deadline.

SPIKE LEE MISTAKENLY ANNOUNCES CANNES' TOP HONOR EARLY

When prompted to reveal the first prize of the night by the award show’s host Toria Dillier, Lee began discussing the final winner – Julia Ducournau's French thriller "Titane" – who won the festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or.

Lee reportedly addressed the accident in an after-show press conference, Deadline reports. 

VAL KILMER’S PERSONAL HOME MOVIES TO PREMIERE AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

While the "Da 5 Bloods" director acknowledged he "messed up," Lee noted he was able to soldier on.

"I’m a big sports fan. I’m like the guy at the end of the game who misses a free throw or a kick. No apologies," Lee said, according to Deadline. "The people of ‘Titane’ said ‘forget about it Spike,’ that means a lot to me."  

2021 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL: CANDICE SWANEPOEL, BELLA HADID AND MORE STARS POSE ON THE RED CARPET

Representatives for Lee and Cannes did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Jury president Spike Lee (middle) posed for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film "OSS 117: From Africa with Love" at the 74th International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Jury president Spike Lee (middle) posed for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film "OSS 117: From Africa with Love" at the 74th International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

"Titane" won the Palme d’Or, which translates to the "golden palm" in English. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The outlandish body horror film made buzz during the film festival for its depiction of a female serial killer.

Ducournau directed and wrote the screenplay for the movie, which premiered on Tuesday, July 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Titane" is the second film to win the festival’s top honor with a woman director in its 74-year history.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

On Our Radar