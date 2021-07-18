Spike Lee addresses his Cannes Palme D’Or gaffe: 'No apologies'

Spike Lee is not sorry about his International Film Festival gaffe.

The 64-year-old American director and jury president over the film festival, accidentally revealed the Palme d’Or winner early Saturday night after an onstage mix-up, according to Deadline.

When prompted to reveal the first prize of the night by the award show’s host Toria Dillier, Lee began discussing the final winner – Julia Ducournau's French thriller "Titane" – who won the festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or.

Lee reportedly addressed the accident in an after-show press conference, Deadline reports.

While the "Da 5 Bloods" director acknowledged he "messed up," Lee noted he was able to soldier on.

"I’m a big sports fan. I’m like the guy at the end of the game who misses a free throw or a kick. No apologies," Lee said, according to Deadline. "The people of ‘Titane’ said ‘forget about it Spike,’ that means a lot to me."

Representatives for Lee and Cannes did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"Titane" won the Palme d’Or, which translates to the "golden palm" in English.

The outlandish body horror film made buzz during the film festival for its depiction of a female serial killer.

Ducournau directed and wrote the screenplay for the movie, which premiered on Tuesday, July 13.

"Titane" is the second film to win the festival’s top honor with a woman director in its 74-year history.