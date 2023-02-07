Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin files motion to remove special prosecutor in 'Rust' case

Halyna Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021 after a gun Alec Baldwin was holding fired on the set of 'Rust'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Why prosecutors charged Alec Baldwin Video

Why prosecutors charged Alec Baldwin

Did they overreach in the movie-shooting tragedy?

Alec Baldwin's lawyer filed a motion Tuesday to have special prosecutor Andrea Reeb removed from the "Rust" case, just days after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin's lawyer argued Reeb could not simultaneously serve as the special prosecutor and a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31 in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

