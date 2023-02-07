Alec Baldwin files motion to remove special prosecutor in 'Rust' case

Alec Baldwin's lawyer filed a motion Tuesday to have special prosecutor Andrea Reeb removed from the "Rust" case, just days after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin's lawyer argued Reeb could not simultaneously serve as the special prosecutor and a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31 in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins.