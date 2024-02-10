Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce finalized 7 months after filing

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finalized their divorce seven months after the initial filing.

The 51-year-old actress and the 47-year-old actor are moving forward with their divorce as an "uncontested action," which means both parties signed an agreement, according to documents obtained by People magazine Friday.

Vergara and Manganiello, who do not share children together, have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court," according to the outlet.

According to the documents, Manganiello asked to terminate spousal support for both parties. In addition, the filing states their attorneys' fees "should be ordered as set forth in the proposed judgment."

Representatives for Vergara and Manganiello did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In July, Vergara and Manganiello announced they were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the two wrote in a joint statement to Page Six at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The former couple met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which Vergara attended with Nick Loeb, her fiancé at the time. Manganiello and Vergara began dating after her engagement to Loeb ended, and they tied the knot in November 2015.

The "Magic Mike" star filed for divorce from the Colombia native July 19, two days after the split was announced. Vegara responded to her estranged husband's divorce filing, requesting the court uphold the couple's premarital agreement in documents filed July 26 and obtained by Fox News Digital. According to the documents, Vergara and Mangniello's date of separation was listed as July 2.

Both Vergara and Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

During a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Vergara shared that she and Manganiello's split stemmed from their disagreement about wanting children.

"I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," the "Griselda" star told the outlet.

"He wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

In an interview with the Daily Mail last week, Vergara further elaborated on the circumstances that led to their separation.

"Joe was four years younger than me, and he’d never had kids," noted Vergara, who is mother to son Manolo, 32, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

"He decided he wanted kids, and I didn’t want them. It was like, 'Imagine, when this child would be ten years old, I’ll be 60-something. That’s a grandma.'"

Vergara emphasized there was "no animosity" between her and Manganiello, explaining they simply had different family goals.

"I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother," she said. "You have to be present. And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me."

Though she does not want to become a mother again, Vergara told the Daily Mail she is looking forward to being a grandmother.

"I’m 51, my son is 32," she said. "I’m ready to play with my grandson and then when I’m done it’s, ‘OK, take it. It’s yours!’"

Vergara and Manganiello appear to have moved on from their marriage. Over the past few months, Vergara has been spotted out on dates with Beverly Hills-based orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.