'SNL' Weekend Update squeezes in shots at Biden, Cuomo -- while bashing Trump

The Weekend Update segment of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend managed to work in some jokes about Democrats Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo -- while also firing at a more familiar target, former President Trump.

Co-anchor Michael Che noted that while Kamala Harris will become the first vice president to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, "Joe Biden is the first wax figure to become president."

"Joe Biden is the first wax figure to become president." — SNL's Michael Che

Colin Jost made a quick reference to Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, claiming there would be a new Broadway show out soon about the New York governor's handling of the pandemic, called "Nursinghoma." (Perhaps it's where accurate data goes sweepin' down the plain?)

ELON MUSK HOSTING 'SNL' AS AN 'ALIBI' FOR CHINA ROCKET CRASH, JOKES 'WEEKEND UPDATE'

Che and Jost also poked fun at guest host Elon Musk, claiming the billionaire entrepreneur had agreed to host the show so he would have an "alibi" when space junk from a Chinese rocket slammed back into Earth.

Pharmacy chain CVS failed to escape the fake news show’s wit when Jost claimed the company was reportedly responsible for half the nation's supply of unused vaccine shots as well as "half of the nation’s room temperature White Claw" hard seltzer.

He noted that "topnotch inventory management" might not be likely from a business still trying to offload Halloween candy in March.

But the anchor pair reserved many of their punches for an old favorite: former President Trump.

"A prominent white nationalist has begun posting manifestos online," Jost began. "Oh, I’m sorry, that was the subheadline. The headline is, 'Donald Trump launches new blog.'"

Jost also referred to the Republican as a "disgraced former fast-food spokesman" and claimed Trump's news release letterhead -- which reads "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" -- should actually say "From the Brain Fog of Long-haul Covid."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last fall before the election but recovered well after a quick trip to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The comedian continued to knock the 45th president, claiming the Republican Party’s loyalty to Trump was similar to a father telling his children to invest all their emotions in an elderly dog.