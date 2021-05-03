'SNL' taps Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, more for upcoming episodes

"Saturday Night Live" has announced the hosts and musical guests for a pair of upcoming episodes.

On Monday, the show revealed that actor Keegan-Michael Key will host the May 15 episode with Olivia Rodrigo offering the musical performances.

On May 22, Anya Taylor-Joy will host with musical guest Lil Nas X.

The quartet will be the final four guests of the sketch comedy's 46th season.

Key, 50, is perhaps best known for his work with Jordan Peele, with whom he wrote and starred in "Key and Peele" from 2012-2015. He's also known for appearing in Netflix's "The Prom."

Rodrigo is fairly new to showbiz, being only 18. She's best known for her smash hit "Drivers License." Rodrigo is also an actress, starring in Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical - The Series."

Taylor-Joy, 25, is making waves after starring in the miniseries "The Queen's Gambit," for which, she won a Golden Globe for her leading role.

Lil Nas X, 22, is known for blending country and hip-hop in the record-breaking song "Old Town Road."

Rodrigo has a history with "SNL," as "Drivers License" was featured heavily in a sketch during a Feb. episode hosted by "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page.

The nearly four-minute sketch features a group of gruff and manly men growing intensely fond of the teen pop star's emotional hit, reportedly written about her fellow Disney+ star, Joshua Bassett.

"I was absolutely floored. I was screaming," the star told Radio.com after seeing the sketch, per Entertainment Tonight. "I think being made fun of and parodied on 'SNL' is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal."

She said she was given a heads up that the song would be mentioned, but didn't know to what extent.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License,'" she said. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."