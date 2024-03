Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Last night's episode of "Saturday Night Love" began with an icy blast.

Host and "Dune" actor Josh Brolin looked dapper as he strutted on stage in a dark suit. The actor, 56, reflected upon his previous two appearances as host, relishing the opportunity to do it again.

"This is my third time hosting and, man, there's just nothing like it," he admitted. "You know I've been doing cold plunges for 20 years," he told the audience as he unbuttoned his dress shirt.

'DUNE' STAR JOSH BROLIN TRASHES HIS OLD MOVIE, SAYS HE 'WON'T EVER STOP S-----ING ON' IT

"The only thing I can compare this show to, is that. Hosting is like jumping into an ice bath, you know," he said as a tub entered stage right.

"It's scary, it's exhilarating… there's just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in. Surrender to the discomfort. You ready for this?" he asked the animated crowd before hopping in the chilly water.

Wincing at the temperature, he yelled, "I am inevitable," before splashing euphorically and sticking his tongue out.

The eccentric actor has not strayed away from stripping down in the past, posting a cheeky shot to Instagram last April, while promoting his show, "Outer Range."

"Prepping for a scene for "Outer Range" Season 2. We are taking things in a different direction now," he wrote posing nude in a lawn chair, staring longingly out into the distance. "It's a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you @brianbowensmith for documenting our most private moments on the set," he added.

Brolin has made headlines in recent weeks, with his film "Dune: Part Two," premiering at the box office on March 1. He recently touched upon one of his old films, Western superhero flick " Jonah Hex," ripping the production to shreds.

"I won't ever stop s----ing on [it]" he told GQ. "Because it was a s----y f---ing movie."

Brolin starred as the titular role, a disfigured Confederate soldier who becomes a bounty hunter. A DC Entertainment film with an ensemble cast including Megan Fox and Michael Fassbender, it ultimately flopped in theaters and was poorly received by critics.

In the past, Brolin has eviscerated the project, attributing its failure in part to the director, Jimmy Hayward, who Brolin thought was too inexperienced. According to Brolin, Hayward recently apologized for the role he played in the movie's disintegration when the men reconnected. Brolin says Hayward has been battling a particular form of bone cancer, which has resulted in him having facial reconstructive surgeries.

"It reminded me [that] you can't just keep s----ing on somebody," Brolin admitted. "I don't know what the f---'s going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing," he said.