'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown says marriage with Kody is 'dead': 'Best to leave the ball in his court'

Meri and Kody Brown’s relationship seems to be over.

Over the last two seasons of "Sister Wives," the deterioration of Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage has been a focal point of the series. Now, Meri is revealing that the relationship is "dead."

"My relationship with Meri is — at best — just distant and amicable," Kody, 52, first says in a sneak peek of Sunday's episode, which was obtained by Us Weekly.

The sneak peek then flashes back to a therapy session from two months prior, in which Meri, 50, drops the bombshell — stating, "The relationship between he and I, it’s gone. It’s dead. It’s over."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 30-YEAR MARRIAGE TO HUSBAND KODY: WE’RE ‘FIGURING OUT WHERE WE ARE’

"I’m really careful about pushing Kody, because I don’t want him to feel like I’m being demanding or pushy or anything like that," she laments further. "I feel like I’ve made it known to him enough where I want the relationship to go, as far as just moving forward. It’s best to leave the ball in his court."

Kody then explains his true feelings regarding his first wife of over 30 years, citing that his "three other relationships" have taken precedence over Meri.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For all my marriage with Meri, I felt like she unloads her emotions into a burden that I’m supposed to carry," Kody stated. "I’m not carrying this burden, because there’s no reason that I should. I haven’t put effort into that relationship specifically because I have three other relationships that are rewarding and wholesome with children that need me [and] need to see me."

The fractures in Meri and Kody’s relationship date back to 2015, when it was revealed that Meri was "catfished" online by a woman whom she thought was a man for relationship purposes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were," Meri told People in 2015. "I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances."

Meri is the first of husband Kody’s four wives as the couple leads a plural relationship with Kody’s three other wives: Janelle, Christine and Robyn.