Tony Lewis, the Outfield lead singer, dead at 62

Tony Lewis, best known as a member of the Outfield who had the hit single "Your Love," has died. He was 62 years old.

TMZ reported that the British musician died near his hometown of London on Tuesday but no cause of death has been provided yet.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music," a statement on Lewis' website read.

"He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time," it concluded.

Lewis co-founded the Outfield in 1984 with Alan Jackman and John Spinks and they wrote other hits songs such as “All The Love” and “Say It Isn’t So.” Their debut album "Play Deep" came out in 1985.

"Your Love" continued to be their biggest hit to this day. It's "played on over 1000 radio stations, and averages over 2 million streams on Pandora, 1 million views on Youtube, and 1 million streams on Spotify," per Lewis' site.

Before his death, Lewis was working on a new EP, which was aiming to be released in spring 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, two daughters, and three grandchildren.