Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Tony Lewis, the Outfield lead singer, dead at 62

He was a co-founder of the British rock band

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Tony Lewis, best known as a member of the Outfield who had the hit single "Your Love," has died. He was 62 years old.

TMZ reported that the British musician died near his hometown of London on Tuesday but no cause of death has been provided yet.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music," a statement on Lewis' website read. 

"He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time," it concluded. 

BROADWAY ACTRESS DOREEN MONTALVO DEAD AT 56

Lewis co-founded the Outfield in 1984 with Alan Jackman and John Spinks and they wrote other hits songs such as “All The Love” and “Say It Isn’t So.” Their debut album "Play Deep" came out in 1985. 

Portrait of the band The Outfield, left to right, Tony Lewis, Alan Jackman and John Spinks.

Portrait of the band The Outfield, left to right, Tony Lewis, Alan Jackman and John Spinks. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

"Your Love" continued to be their biggest hit to this day. It's "played on over 1000 radio stations, and averages over 2 million streams on Pandora, 1 million views on Youtube, and 1 million streams on Spotify," per Lewis' site. 

Before his death, Lewis was working on a new EP, which was aiming to be released in spring 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is survived by his wife, Carol, two daughters, and three grandchildren.

On Our Radar