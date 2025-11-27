Singer Jackson Browne's son Ethan dies suddenly at age 52 after being found unresponsive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jackson Browne has announced the tragic and sudden death of his son, Ethan Browne.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Nov. 26 and announced that his 52-year-old son was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 25.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away.

"We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment," the family's statement read.

Major and Browne tied the knot in 1975. At 30, Major took her own life by suicide when her son was a toddler in 1976.

In 1974, Ethan made his Rolling Stone cover debut. Jackson held his newborn son close to his face as the father-son duo posed for a photo.

As far as Ethan's other big gigs, he appeared in Kate Hudson's movie, "Raising Helen," in 2004. He was also the founder of Spinside Records, a subsidiary of Inside Recordings.

In 2021, Jackson spoke to Route Magazine about his commitment to being a father after Major died.

"Well, it was my main focus. I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that. But life’s not like that, and you don’t get a notice in the mail saying you’re blowing it as a parent.

"You think you have the advice and the help you need, and sometimes you don’t, or you don’t heed it. The mistakes I’ve made as a parent are still with me. I think about them fairly often. It’s not that you’re not trying the whole time. It’s not that I wasn’t trying then. You’re just distracted by other things and some things don’t occur to you. Or maybe you ignore advice that you should have taken, because you’re overconfident," Jackson said at the time.

The following year, Jackson did an interview with Tru Rock Revival and discussed Ethan's qualities as a father himself.

"Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life," Jackson said.